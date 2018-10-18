New West police ticket more than 60 commercial vehicles

New Westminster police handed out more than 60 violation tickets during a three day traffic safety blitz.

Inspectors checked 314 commercial vehicles between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

"Officers observed a number of different issues, ranging from minor things that could be repaired on site to major issues, which required the vehicle to be towed," said NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Scott says officers mostly targeted light vehicles like cargo vans and pickup trucks.

The inspections covered everything from driver fatigue to tires and and brakes.

More than $19,000 in fines and $12,800 in bylaw tickets were issued.