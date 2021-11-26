New Westminster police ask for public assistance following suspected child luring incident

Police in New Westminster are asking for public assistance in identifying a man suspected of child luring in the city's Sapperton Park on Sunday evening.

Investigators say two boys were walking past a parked brown minivan in the area around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 when a man approached them.

The man allegedly asked the boys if they would like to see a puppy inside his van, but both boys ran away and told an adult what happened.

Police are now looking for the suspect, and have asked local businesses to provide CCTV footage of the area in an attempt to identify him.

"We're asking anyone who lives or drives through the area to please check to see if they have footage of the Sapperton Park area on November 21st between 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, specifically of Sherbrooke Street and Fader Street," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 45 and 55 with a medium build and short beard.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department and reference file number 21-18600.