It's been 25 years since The Vinyl Cafe launched on CBC Radio and to mark the show's anniversary, two new albums of stories from the late Stuart McLean are being released to the public.

McLean, who died in 2017 at age 68 after a battle with melanoma, debuted the show in 1994 and the main attraction became the ongoing tale of a fictional couple named Dave and Morley. Written and recounted by McLean, fans across the country turned up in droves when he began taking the show on the road.

The two new four-disc sets of material feature 13 Dave and Morley stories never previously available on CD. It also includes, for the first time, stories about the towns and cities the show travelled to over two decades.

Postcards from Canada features essays about 21 different locations, including Tofino, B.C., where McLean recorded the show in January 2015 shortly before suspending his tour for cancer treatment.

'I think that theatre was the smallest venue we ever played," said longtime show producer Jess Milton about the 72-seat theatre in an interview on CBC's On The Island. "What they didn't have in numbers, they made up in enthusiasm."

Milton said the small community on the west coast of Vancouver Island had always been on McLean's bucket list and the two were excited to finally record there.

Stuart McLean recording The Vinyl Cafe at the Tofino theatre in 2015. The 72-seat theatre was the smallest venue the show ever recorded at. (tofinotheatre.ca)

She said they got there five days ahead of the show's taping so in classic McLean fashion he could meet the locals.

"He was a good storyteller because he was a good listener" said Milton, adding she has been back to the community once since McLean's death.

"I felt his presence there," said Milton. "It will always remain special to me."

Milton said there were about 380 essays in total to choose from, all of them recorded at live Vinyl Cafe concerts. She likened the collection to a family photo album that captures everyday life in Canada.

"You have a really good sense of what the country is like, what the people are like and what matters to Canadians," said Milton.

More information and to purchase Vinyl Cafe 25 Years Volume I: Dave and Morley Stories and Volume II: Postcards from Canada is available at vinylcafe.com.