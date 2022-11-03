New Victoria mayor and council sworn-in, bringing 7 new faces to city hall
Only 2 of the 9 people who make up mayor and council have served before
The City of Victoria has a new mayor and almost an entirely new council, after a swearing-in ceremony at city hall on Thursday.
Marianne Alto, who had served as a councillor since 2010, replaces outgoing mayor Lisa Helps.
Only one of the eight new councillors has ever held a seat before — Chris Coleman, who served for six terms before taking a break over the past four years. Jeremy Caradonna, Matt Dell, Marg Gardiner, Stephen Hammond, Susan Kim, Krista Loughton and Dave Thompson are all first-time councillors.
While they're inexperienced at the council table, they're optimistic they can tackle the big issues facing the city — including housing and community safety.
Kim, who ran on a platform of making the city more affordable, sustainable and livable, admits she and her new colleagues have a lot of reading and learning to do. But she says their newness is also a strength.
"I think that it's a really beautiful opportunity to come at it with fresh eyes."
She says she's already hearing from Victoria residents who want to talk to her about development, and infrastructure concerns like the city's aging Crystal Pool. She says her first priority is to make sure residents know they are being heard.
Working together
Stephen Hammond, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018 but was elected as a councillor this time around, says it's already evident from orientation sessions that the new government gets along really well — which will be their strength.
"I've been just thrilled with the informality," said Hammond, and "the ease with which we get along."
He says they've already been able to start talking about policy matters, which he says they'll likely do with passion — but also civility.
Passionate, but respectful
Mayor Alto says she'll set a standard at council chambers for debate to be passionate but respectful. She also says she wants council to take the time to learn, and catch up on the projects city staff are already implementing, before creating new policy.
Alto was a strong proponent of the last council's proposed Missing Middle Housing Initiative, which became so contentious that any decision to proceed was deferred to the new council. The plan would do away with single-family-residential zoning, making it possible to build townhouses and duplexes without having to get council approval.
Alto has said she hopes the new council will adopt the initiative.
In her inaugural address Thursday, the new mayor said she is impressed with, and inspired by, the "eclectic collective" of new councillors.
"I am filled with confidence. And excitement. And hope."
She said she will work with the new council to expand active transportation options, continue on the path of reconciliation, improve neighbourhood safety, and build housing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?