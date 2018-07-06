New Vancouver Island hospital announced for Cowichan Valley

The provincial government announced plans Friday for a new hospital in B.C.'s Cowichan Valley, which they say will be nearly three times as big as the current one.

The current Cowichan District Hospital was built in 1967 and has 134 beds. The province says the valley's population has doubled since then and will continue to grow in the years to come.

Adrian Dix, minister of health, said capacity issues at the hospital have been frustrating for patients and staff.

He said the government worked to get the concept plan approved as soon as possible.

"Every month we waste now is a month too late for the hospital to open a few years from now. We have moved with record speed to get that done," Dix said.

Construction on the new hospital is set to begin in 2021, and it is expected to be completed in 2024.

Premier John Horgan, who was on site to make the announcement, said he hopes the business plan can be completed by fall to keep the project on schedule.

"Although the community has been well served by this old institution … everyone can do with a bit of an upgrade," Horgan said.

