A new trial has been ordered for one of the men convicted in the grisly slaying of Fribjon Bjornson, a 28-year-old logger and father, near Fort St. James, B.C., in 2012.

James David Junior Charlie was convicted of first degree murder by a jury in 2017. Charlie also pleaded guilty to "offering indignities to a dead body or human remains."

Now, the Court of Appeal for British Columbia has ruled that the trial judge in Charlie's trial gave incorrect and incomplete information in response to a juror's question.

New trial

As a result, the Court of Appeal set aside the conviction and ruled a new trial is required.

"This conclusion is a burden ... particularly for the family and friends of Mr. Bjornson," wrote the Honourable Madam Justice Saunders in her reasons for judgment.

Saunders called the circumstances of Bjornson's death "brutal."

In the 2017 trial, the crown argued Charlie was one of several people who assaulted Bjornson in the basement of a home "over a prolonged period of time."

Bjornson's parents put out an appeal to "bring my son home," before his remains were discovered. (Submitted)

The crown also contended Charlie provided a wire or a cord to another man, knowing it would be used to strangle Bjornson.

Finally, the Crown maintained Charlie helped move the victim's body to Stuart Lake, cover it with snow, and then move it to another location, where indignities were committed.

Their trial heard evidence that Bjornson's severed head was discovered in an empty house on the Nak'azdli Reserve, near Fort St. James.

The rest of his body has never been found.