New temporary homeless shelter run by community group to open in Kelowna, B.C.

B.C. Housing is partnering with a community group in Kelowna, B.C., to open a temporary homeless shelter called the Welcome Inn.

The former food bank building owned by Metro Community church is being renovated and will open in late December or early January in the Okanagan city.

Co-manager of the shelter, Jason Siebenga, told Radio West host Sarah Penton it's needed because other shelters in Kelowna are full.

"It's troubling to think, that in this day and age, with the kind of resources we have in this community that people are stuck sleeping outside. It just feels so inhumane," Siebenga said.

In late November, the City of Kelowna shut down a downtown homeless tent city and told the campers they can set up at two parks in the city's north end.

This came after mounting pressure from local businesses that were leaving the Leon Avenue area because they said they couldn't operate under such circumstances.

Homeless campers on Kelowna's Leon Avenue. A new, temporary shelter is set to open by early January at 1265 Ellis Street. (Brady Strachan / CBC)

Boyds Tire and Auto Service owner Chad Abougoush told Daybreak South in late November that he's had to clean up human excrement and garbage outside his property.

"We understand that these people have issues, whether it be personal or mental or anything like that," said Abougoush, whose auto shop will relocate in the spring after seven years operating downtown.

"But you know what's happened is it has overcome our ability to be able to work and provide a service, and us be able to earn a paycheque. That's what it has come down to, so we've had to move."

Hoping to expand to 40 beds

The shelter will be located just north of downtown at 1265 Ellis Street in the former location of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. B.C. Housing said in a statement the shelter will have 20 beds with the hopes of expanding to 40 once fully staffed.

Shelter guests will have access to daily meals, washrooms, storage for their belongings and a common room. Siebenga said it will also have an overdose prevention site where residents can safely use drugs.

The Welcome Inn shelter will be run by paid staff and volunteers. (Jason Siebenga)

The goal is to have the shelter open 24 hours a day, but that depends on the availability of staff and volunteers so it may initially open overnights only.

Metro Community is also hosting a warming centre behind the shelter during the day.

Siebenga said they will have some paid staff, but they will still need the community to help out.

"We think there's something in the volunteer base that could really be meaningful to the broader community to help de-stigmatize and understand these realities," he said.

The shelter plans to stay open until March 31, 2020.

Click the link below to listen to the full interview: