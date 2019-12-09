A second hospital is coming to Surrey, B.C., with construction expected to begin within three years.

The new facility will be built in Cloverdale, adjacent to the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus at 5500 180 St.

Premier John Horgan noted that an average of 1,000 people move to Surrey every month, making it the fastest growing community in the province.

"This announcement means real money on a real plan," said Horgan. "This is pretty exciting and this is going to be a fast paced project."

The government already owns the lands on which the new Surrey hospital will be built, beside Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Government of B.C.)

The new Surrey hospital will have inpatient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms, laboratory and diagnostic services, and outpatient services.

Hogan estimated construction could begin as early as the fall of 2021, but more likely in 2022. He was reluctant to put a price tag on the project.

The NDP promised a new hospital in Surrey as part of its election campaign platform in 2017.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the business-plan phase will now get underway to finalize the budget and scope of the project, estimated to take 12-18 months. Once the business plan is approved, the project will move to procurement and construction.

Surrey is the second largest city in B.C. with a population of roughly 600,000. It is on pace to overtake Vancouver as the most populous city in the province by 2041.

