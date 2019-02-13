Snowfall warning back in effect for B.C. South Coast
We're not in the clear yet.
Wet snow, freezing rain, and slush — it's all coming for us
Environment Canada has re-issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Coast, including Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the eastern side of Vancouver Island.
The weather agency said snow will start in the afternoon, with the potential for especially bad weather during the afternoon rush hour.
There's also a risk of freezing rain overnight.
The statement warns that rising temperatures and rain Thursday night and Friday may cause increased snow melt, leading to slushy roadways and poor drainage.
Good luck, everyone.
