New Rogers call centre to bring 350 jobs to Kelowna
Hiring is expected to start in the spring
Calling Kelowna's unemployed.
Rogers Communications has chosen the Okanagan city as the site for their new British Columbia customer solution centre, expected to open in the summer of 2020.
The centre will inject 350 jobs into the local economy and, according to the company, that number is expected to grow to 500 over time.
Renovations on a 32,000 square foot facility on Dickson Avenue in the Landmark District are expected to begin early next year and the company says it will begin hiring in the spring.
"It's great to see this investment in Kelowna," Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement. "With our growing technology sector, along with every other kind of business, communications technology is essential to keeping our local economy going."
Rogers is Canada's largest wireless carrier and includes the Fido and chatr brands.
"We're proud to grow our presence in the province and tap into the incredible Okanagan workforce," Eric Agius, senior vice-president of Rogers customer care, said in a news release.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Rogers generated nearly $1 billion toward B.C.'s gross domestic product in 2018.
