'We're tremendously excited': New rec centre opens in Hazelton years after old one condemned

The village of Hazelton was without a recreation centre or an ice rink for four years, after the old one was condemned.

On Saturday, a new $20 million recreation centre opened its doors to the public in the northern Interior community. It includes an NHL-sized ice rink, multi-purpose gym, a fitness centre, a walking area and meeting facilities.

"We're tremendously excited, of course," said Dr. Peter Newbery, chair of the volunteer fundraising group Heart of the Hazeltons.

Dr. Peter Newbery has been spearing funraising efforts for the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, or "Heart of the Hazeltons," for seven years. (Heart of the Hazeltons)

The 81-year-old started working to raise funds more than seven years ago, before the old arena closed, in hopes of replacing the facility to build a more up-to-date recreation centre. The building was 44 years old at the time of its closure in 2015.

"So you can imagine that with that kind of time and effort put in, the community is really abuzz and we're very excited about this development," said Newbery, who is a family doctor.

Community hub

The old building had been built by volunteers and had "reached its final legs" when it was closed after an inspection by engineers four years ago.

"We lost this wonderful icon of community collaboration and cooperation in the old arena when it was torn down," Newbery told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

Since then, many kids have either not been able to play hockey, or have had to travel 75 kilometres to Smithers to skate on an indoor rink.

Newbery hopes the $20 million recreation centre becomes a gathering place for the community, especially during the cold winter months. (Submitted by Heart of the Hazeltons)

"Those who have not been able to afford to do that, either for time or money, have been without any skating hockey or winter recreation of that sort for the last couple of years at least," said Newbery.

He hopes the new 54,000 sq. ft. Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, paid for by the province and through fundraising efforts, will help create a stronger sense of community and lift spirits during the cold winter months.

"My sense is that there's been a bit of a heavier sense in the community because we haven't had a gathering place," Newbery said.

"I think we're at a point now where we can turn that corner and look forward to improved health, improved attitudes in the community, hopefully some greater engagement with education on the part of our young people, and a general better sense of community well-being across the whole of the upper Skeena."