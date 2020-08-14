New outbreak declared at Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster, B.C.
Centre provides acute care, general rehabilitation, adult day programs and long-term care services
Fraser Health has declared a new outbreak in the acute care section of a long-term care facility in New Westminster, B.C., bringing the total number of active outbreaks at its health-care facilities to six.
On Friday, the health authority added Queen's Park Care Centre located at 315 McBride Blvd. to the online list of current outbreaks at its facilities.
In addition to acute care, the centre also provides general rehabilitation services, adult day programs and long-term care services, according to Fraser Health.
No information has been released about how many people may be affected in total.
The health authority states on its website the list is updated when a new outbreak is declared.
Facilities are removed from the list when the outbreak has been declared over.
Here is the current list by date of outbreak as of Aug. 14, 2020:
- July 31, 2020, Dania Home, long-term care
- Aug. 4, 2020, Maple Ridge Seniors Village. long-term care
- Aug. 6, 2020, Derby Manor, independent living
- Aug. 7, 2020, George Derby Centre, long-term care
- Aug. 8, 2020, New Vista Care Society, long-term care
- Aug. 13, 2020, Queen's Park Care Centre, acute care
