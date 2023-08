New billboards for missing and murdered women aim to change narrative of B.C.'s 'Highway of Tears'

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous women in northern B.C. and an Indigenous social service agency have unveiled four new billboards to honour and remember the women and girls who've died or disappeared along a notorious highway that's been dubbed the Highway of Tears.

The route has been called the Highway of Tears because more than 40 women and girls, mostly Indigenous, have gone missing or been murdered along the 700-kilometre stretch of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert in northern B.C. since 1969.

For years, billboards on Highway 16 have warned girls not to hitchhike, with the message "Killer on the Loose."

For years, this prominent billboard on Highway 16 in northern B.C. has warned of a "Killer on the Loose!' Now, families of missing and murdered Indigenous women are putting up new billboards that emphasize resilience and hope. (CBC )

At a ceremony in Prince George on Tuesday morning, a prototype of the new highway billboard was unveiled as family members of missing and murdered women hugged and wept, passing out tissues.

The families say the new billboards emphasize hope and the resilience of Indigenous families and communities rather than fear and vulnerability and put the onus on all highway travellers to keep the route safe.

"We really want to switch the message and the narrative that has been going on about this place of despair and loss and pain. We want to acknowledge that this is our home. This is beautiful territory, and that we all deserve to be safe and protected,"