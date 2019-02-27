New measles case confirmed in the Lower Mainland

A new case of the measles infection has been identified in the Lower Mainland, bringing the total number of cases in B.C. to 22 this year.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, the infection was acquired abroad and is unrelated to the outbreak of measles in Vancouver.

The person infected used public transit while they were infectious. If you were in the following locations on March 27, you may have been exposed:

The 323 bus between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

The Expo line between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

The lobby and elevators at 666 Burrard Street in Vancouver and the Ascenda School of Management, at the same address, between 8:55 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

If you were at these locations and develop symptoms of measles, please call your doctor's office so that may book you at a time that will ensure you don't expose others.

According to a statement from Fraser Health, 5,768 doses of the MMR/MMRV vaccine have been administered since mid-February, compared to 2,882 over the same period in 2018.