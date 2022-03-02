New baby spotted with endangered southern resident killer whale pod
A new orca calf has been spotted with J-pod of the endangered southern resident killer whale population near B.C.'s West Coast, researchers say.
Little J59 seen with mother in waters of San Juan Island in Washington state
The newborn whale was confirmed on Tuesday near Kelp Reef off San Juan Island in Washington state, according to the Center for Whale Research.
The calf has a "lumpy" appearance, which suggests it was born within the last few days, the research centre said in a statement.
The little whale has been given the ID J59, and its mother is believed to be J37, also known as Hy'Shqa. The baby's sex is not yet known, but it's the first calf born to J-pod since September 2020.
The southern resident killer whale population is critically endangered and its numbers have fallen to the low 70s in recent years.
