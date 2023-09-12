Opening date for new hospital in Surrey pushed back to 2030 from 2027

B.C. Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced with aplomb on Tuesday ground-breaking on a new hospital in Surrey, but the facility, which includes a new cancer care centre, will open its doors three years later than originally planned and cost an additional billion dollars.

A new hospital for Surrey to complement the beleaguered Surrey Memorial Hospital was announced in 2019 by the then John Horgan NDP government to help meet the demand for health care in Surrey, which is the fastest-growing community in B.C. and set to eclipse Vancouver in population by 2041.

"We are breaking ground on a beautiful new hospital for Surrey and the Fraser Health region,' said Eby at the news conference, which was held at the facility's new site beside the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus at 5500 180 St.

"It's so exciting."

Eby was introduced by Dix, who also highlighted the participation of fellow MLAs for the area, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, Fraser Health officials and several representatives from local First Nations, the Semiahmoo, Katzie, Kwikwetlem, Kwantlen, Qayqayt and Tsawwassen.

B.C. Premier David Eby announces the start of construction on the new Surrey Hospital and Cancer Care Centre in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

Speakers at the news conference struck a celebratory tone in highlighting the work and partnerships that will bring 168 more hospital beds, including medical/surgical beds, high acuity beds and medical oncology beds, and a second emergency department for the community with 55 treatment spaces and access to specialists through virtual technologies.

"With this new hospital, we're building a model of the future," said Dix.

WATCH | MLA Mike Starchuk says as a former firefighter, increased cancer care in Surrey is welcome: Surrey-Cloverdale MLA shares personal story over need for new hospital, cancer care in Surrey, B.C. Duration 0:49 Former firefighter Mike Starchuk says he is the only surviving member of his original firehall crew and will most likely one day need the services of a new cancer care centre in Surrey.

As early as last summer, the province had promised the new hospital to open to patients by 2027 at a capital cost of $1.72 billion.

On Tuesday, Dix and Eby explained that inflation, supply-chain disruptions and labour shortages had all contributed to delays in getting construction underway and a new price tag of $2.88 billion.

The new timeline for construction, which will be done by Ellis-Don Design Build Inc., is set for completion in 2029, with the hospital opening in 2030.

'Disappointing'

On X, formerly Twitter, B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon called Tuesday's news from the NDP government a re-announcement, with delays and a ballooning budget, "disappointing.

"Eby and the NDP continue to fail residents of Surrey," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dix acknowledged the long timeline to deliver a new hospital for the region,

"Some will say we should have built this hospital 15 years ago, 20 years ago, and they are right," said Dix, who added that it was promised during the 2005 provincial election campaign won by the then B.C. Liberals.

"We're delivering it, and we're going to do it together," said Dix on Tuesday.

'Time to celebrate'

As reporters were having Eby and Dix explain why the project had become more expensive with a longer completion date after the news conference was opened to questions, local First Nation leaders jumped in to say that details over the new hospital and its ground-breaking were a reason to be hopeful.

"When Creator comes to stand with us to make sure things are seen through, the Creator likes things to slow down. So we acknowledge the patience and hard work and the dedication for this to come to fruition," said Chief Grace George with Katzie First Nation.

"It is time to celebrate."