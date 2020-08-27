New government-commissioned report recommends cultural shift at WCB to better support workers
Labour minister says government making report public while considering recommendations
A review of services offered to injured workers in British Columbia makes more than 100 recommendations to improve communication, care and individual services at the Workers' Compensation Board.
Labour Minister Harry Bains released a report Wednesday by retired labour lawyer Janet Patterson, who was commissioned by the government to review the workers' compensation system and make recommendations for improvements.
Patterson's 517-page review calls for an organizational shift to a worker-centric delivery system that treats all injured workers with dignity.
Her report, New Directions: Report of the Workers' Compensation Board Review, 2019, calls on the government to amend the Workers Compensation Act to make a cultural shift back to supporting all injured workers as an organizational goal.
Bains says Patterson consulted widely and heard from more than 2,000 people and organizations.
He says the government is making the report public while it considers Patterson's recommendations.
"There are over 100 recommendations, of which about 60 are for operational and process changes within WorkSafeBC," Bains said in a news release. "It contains substantial information and recommendations that will take some significant time to carefully review."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.