B.C. announces new funding program for accessible taxis

The B.C. government announced new funding Wednesday for taxi companies to make their fleets more accessible for people with disabilities.

Around $3 million of funding will be available under the Passenger Transportation Accessibility Program, according to the ministry of transportation and infrastructure.

It will provide rebates to eligible taxi owner-operators for costs associated with maintaining their wheelchair-accessible taxis.

"This is going to make getting around more equitable for people requiring the use of a wheelchair or living with other mobility challenges," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming at a news conference.

Transportation minister Rob Fleming says the government will launch three more funding streams for accessible transportation over the next two years. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It costs about $64,000 a year to maintain accessible taxis and upwards of $90,000 to buy a new vehicle, according to Vancouver Taxi Association spokesperson Carolyn Bauer.

"Simply, it's impossible for the operators to maintain these expenses," she said.

Advocate welcomes program

Members of the taxi industry and advocates have welcomed the funding. Teri Thorson, support program lead for Spinal Cord Injury B.C., says more accessible taxis will allow people with accessibility needs to have "full participation in our communities."

"I am one of those people that have waited for hours on a Saturday night to get home for an accessible taxi," said Thorson, who uses a wheelchair.

"I also know that there are communities that don't even have access to an accessible taxi, so they are even just unable to leave their homes to be able to join their friends for food or a movie."

The province says it will launch three more funding streams for accessible transportation over the next two years.

It says the accessibility program will be funded using revenue from the per-trip fee implemented in September 2019, to help offset the regulatory costs and impacts of enabling ride-hailing operations.