Operators of new Nanaimo-Downtown Vancouver ferry service say they hope to succeed where others failed

The operators behind a new foot passenger ferry service, scheduled to launch in late summer between Nanaimo, B.C., and downtown Vancouver, say they hope to create a reliable transportation option even as previous attempts at the service have failed.

Starting June, British Columbians will have another option to travel between Vancouver and Vancouver Island after B.C. Ferries cancelled many sailings last year.

The ferry line, called Hullo, is being operated by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company and is set to launch with two high-speed catamaran vessels, each with a capacity of 354 passengers.

There are set to be up to seven round-trip sailings daily between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, each lasting around 70 minutes each, with schedules and rates to be released in early June.

"When we launch, we know we can deliver to the community the service they want," said Sekhar Angepat, a co-founder of the ferry company, at a news conference.

Rupesh Amin, left, and Sekhar Angepat are two of the co-founders of the Vancouver Island Ferry Company. They are pictured here at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. (Claire Palmer/CBC)

Multiple private operators have previously attempted passenger-only ferries between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, but have shut down their services.

Key issues have been debris on the sailing route and the passenger uptake for the service. Currently, the B.C. Ferries route goes from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Departure Bay near Nanaimo — both short commutes from their respective regions' downtowns.

At a groundbreaking event Wednesday, the operators announced that 400 parking stalls would be built in conjunction with "proper traffic and transit flow optimizations", though the exact details of the public transit options weren't revealed. The co-founders also did not say if bicycles would be accommodated on the ferries, which are currently being built in Vietnam.

In response to questions around debris, Angepat said the company had analyzed the issue and crews would keep watch while sailing in order to avoid any debris getting sucked up to into the engine.

Rupesh Amin, the company's executive chairman, told reporters that previous attempts had failed due to a lack of redundancy, by relying on older vessels or only a single vessel.

"We have two vessels and both have quad engines," he said. "We have not only redundancy in the vessels but also [in] the number of engines that that each vessel has."

The Hullo ferries are being built by the Damen Group in Vietnam, and can seat more than 350 people. (Vancouver Island Ferry Company)

In response to questions around reliability, Angepat said the night-time sailing on the route may be flexible depending on large events like a Vancouver Canucks game or a concert.

"But just like B.C. Ferries and other services in inclement weather that we can't control or predict, safety comes number one," he added.

Mayor and chief welcome service

Angepat said he saw the ferry route as an extension of B.C.'s mass transit system, and that current travel options were not "frictionless" enough between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

"This will decrease dependence on the automobile. And that's where the 21st century is at," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog. "They have learned from the mistakes of the past. They have the funding and they have the schedule that will work for people."

Rupesh Amin, second from left, speaks at the news conference Wednesday. Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse, left, and Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, second from right, were also in attendance. (Claire Palmer/CBC)

Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse (Xumtilum) also praised the service, saying it would bring a new revenue stream for his community.