New passenger-only ferry service from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo plans to launch next summer
The Vancouver Island Ferry Company plans to set sail in mid-2023
A new passenger-only ferry service connecting downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is planning to launch next summer.
The Vancouver Island Ferry Company says it will operate two high-speed catamaran vessels travelling to and from the Nanaimo Port Authority and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
CEO Alastair Caddick says the service will be modern, reliable and fast.
"It'll take about 70 minutes, which is certainly faster than some of your other alternatives," he said.
Each vessel has capacity for over 350 passengers. There will be multiple daily sailings and passengers can reserve their own seats through a straightforward booking process, Caddick says.
Caddick says he is aware that past downtown ferry services have failed to succeed, but says the company has the right vessels and right investors, including the Snuneymuxw First Nation, for long-term success.
Caddick says the company plans to release more details about the launch in the spring.
With files from All Points West
