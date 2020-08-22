New COVID-19 testing centre opens in North Vancouver for walk-in, drive-thru clients

Vancouver Coastal Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing centre in North Vancouver to increase its capacity to screen people for the virus.

The site, located in the parking lot of Centennial Theatre, will be open to both walk-in and drive-thru clients on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a news release, VCH says that identifying new cases of COVID-19 quickly helps prevent community spread of the virus.

"The new North Vancouver COVID-19 assessment centre is the second to open this week in the region and will help ensure that assessment and testing is broadly available to people experiencing symptoms, when they need it," said Health Minister Adrian Dix in the written release.

The new North Shore assessment centre follows the opening of a similar testing site in Vancouver in the parking lot of Vancouver Community College. VCH says testing centres in Richmond and other locations will have their opening hours increased in the next couple of weeks

VCH says that testing is not recommended for people without symptoms and that people can use the B.C. COVID-19 self-assessment tool before seeking further advice from a health-care provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Chills.

Cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Shortness of breath.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea and vomiting.

Muscle aches.

Less common symptoms include:

Stuffy nose.

Conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Dizziness, confusion.

Abdominal pain.

Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Locations and hours for testing centres can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.

A referral or appointment is not required to be tested at the North Vancouver centre, but clients must bring their B.C. Services Card and wear a medical mask even in their vehicle. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.