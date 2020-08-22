New COVID-19 testing centre opens in North Vancouver for walk-in, drive-thru clients
A referral or appointment is not required to be tested at the North Shore site
Vancouver Coastal Health is opening a new COVID-19 testing centre in North Vancouver to increase its capacity to screen people for the virus.
The site, located in the parking lot of Centennial Theatre, will be open to both walk-in and drive-thru clients on a first-come, first-served basis.
In a news release, VCH says that identifying new cases of COVID-19 quickly helps prevent community spread of the virus.
"The new North Vancouver COVID-19 assessment centre is the second to open this week in the region and will help ensure that assessment and testing is broadly available to people experiencing symptoms, when they need it," said Health Minister Adrian Dix in the written release.
The new North Shore assessment centre follows the opening of a similar testing site in Vancouver in the parking lot of Vancouver Community College. VCH says testing centres in Richmond and other locations will have their opening hours increased in the next couple of weeks
VCH says that testing is not recommended for people without symptoms and that people can use the B.C. COVID-19 self-assessment tool before seeking further advice from a health-care provider.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Chills.
- Cough or worsening of chronic cough.
- Shortness of breath.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of appetite.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Muscle aches.
Less common symptoms include:
- Stuffy nose.
- Conjunctivitis (pink eye).
- Dizziness, confusion.
- Abdominal pain.
- Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.
Locations and hours for testing centres can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.
A referral or appointment is not required to be tested at the North Vancouver centre, but clients must bring their B.C. Services Card and wear a medical mask even in their vehicle. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.