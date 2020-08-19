New COVID-19 testing site opens in Vancouver

A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in a parking lot in Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced Wednesday that a new testing site on East 7th Avenue between Keith Drive and Glen Drive will be open daily to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can walk, roll or drive in without an appointment or referral, a release from the health authority states.

"Identifying new cases of COVID-19 in a timely manner is important to help prevent community spread of the virus and this new assessment centre will contribute to those efforts," it reads.

Those who show up will be assessed prior to getting a test.

The release states the site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is continuing to monitor cases throughout the region, and testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

The health authority lists the following symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever.

Chills.

Cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Shortness of breath.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea and vomiting.

Muscle aches.

Less common symptoms include:

Stuffy nose.

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye.

Dizziness or confusion.

Abdominal pain.

Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Anyone who is wondering if they need to be considered for a test can use the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool.