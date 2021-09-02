Crews break ground on new Canada Line station in Richmond

After nearly a decade of planning, crews have begun construction on a new Canada Line station in Richmond, B.C.

The new Capstan Station will sit at the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way, between the existing Bridgeport and Aberdeen stops.

The city said it hopes the new addition will be able to serve the 16,000 residents expected to move to the Capstan area as new developments are completed.

"Capstan Station will be the cornerstone of making Capstan Village centred around zero-emission, fast, and reliable transit," Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie wrote in a statement. "This new transit station will help position our city as an even more attractive place to live."

TransLink said the $52-million cost of the new station is being split three ways between the transit authority, the city and developers who donated to the project.

Planning for the above-ground station first began in earnest in 2012, three years after the Canada Line opened.

The stop was originally projected to open next year, but the statement Thursday said it is now expected to open in 2023.