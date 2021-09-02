Crews break ground on new Canada Line station in Richmond
TransLink now says Capstan Station should be complete by 2023
After nearly a decade of planning, crews have begun construction on a new Canada Line station in Richmond, B.C.
The new Capstan Station will sit at the intersection of No. 3 Road and Capstan Way, between the existing Bridgeport and Aberdeen stops.
The city said it hopes the new addition will be able to serve the 16,000 residents expected to move to the Capstan area as new developments are completed.
"Capstan Station will be the cornerstone of making Capstan Village centred around zero-emission, fast, and reliable transit," Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie wrote in a statement. "This new transit station will help position our city as an even more attractive place to live."
TransLink said the $52-million cost of the new station is being split three ways between the transit authority, the city and developers who donated to the project.
Planning for the above-ground station first began in earnest in 2012, three years after the Canada Line opened.
The stop was originally projected to open next year, but the statement Thursday said it is now expected to open in 2023.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?