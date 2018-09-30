New bylaw could block Nanaimo cannabis company's expansion plans

A cannabis company in Nanaimo is worried city council could approve a new bylaw that will force it to take its business elsewhere.

Salvation Botanicals has been operating in the Vancouver Island city since 2016. The company, which has been approved by Health Canada, tests cannabis to make sure it is safe for consumption and has plans to expand into production and processing.

On Monday, Nanaimo city council is expected to vote in support of strict guidelines about where cannabis producers can set up shop. If approved, cannabis production facilities will be limited to land zoned for heavy industry.

Bylaw could stifle growth

Cliff Wiltshire, CEO of Salvation Botanicals, said the decision would stifle his plans for a multi-million dollar expansion.

"It would also prohibit any other cannabis companies, of which I know a half-dozen, that have expressed interest to me in building facilities in Nanaimo," said Wiltshire.

Wiltshire wants his business to be allowed on land zoned for light industry, which according to Nanaimo's current bylaws includes industrial operations that do cause excessive noise or waste.

He said his company causes no pollution.

According to Wiltshire, land zoned for heavy industry is hard to come by in the area.

Nanaimo mayor Bill McKay said McKay said council has already rezoned land once before - for the Nanaimo-based cannabis company Tilray. (CHEK News)

Nanaimo mayor, Bill McKay, disagrees.

"If [Wiltshire] can show us that there is no land available, which I don't believe is correct, he can come to us and ask for a piece of land to be dedicated and rezoned," said McKay.

McKay said council has already rezoned land once before for the Nanaimo-based cannabis company Tilray.

For Wiltshire, Monday's vote could determine the future direction for Salvation Botanicals and its 40-plus employees.

If the bylaw gets final approval, he said it could mean moving his business, employees and investment money out of town.

Read more from CBC British Columbia