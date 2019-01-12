New breast cancer screening guidelines do more harm than good, argues UBC clinical professor

A British Columbian clinical professor is taking issue with the new Canadian guidelines around breast cancer screenings, arguing the recommendations can do a lot more harm than good.

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care updated the guidelines late last year to give women more say over their bodies and to reduce unnecessary anxiety over results that falsely suggest cancer.

"There isn't a great deal of change in the guidelines which is part of the problem," said Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of British Columbia.

The task force's guidelines, aimed at women who are not at an increased risk of breast cancer, still doesn't recommend that women between the ages of 40 and 49 have routine mammography screenings.

"They didn't change that in spite of new evidence that shows that women who are in their 40s who have mammograms are 40 per cent less likely to die of breast cancer than women who aren't screened," she told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

Women in that age category also are not told to self-examine for lumps or have a doctor breast examination.

Those between the ages of 50-74 are recommended to talk to their doctors before getting screened to weigh the possible harms and benefits of screening.

Shared decision-making

The updated guidelines state that there is now more of an emphasis on the "relative value a woman places on possible benefits and harms of screening" and encourages shared decision making between doctor and patient.

But, Gordon emphasized, early detection of breast cancer allows for less invasive treatment and reduces the chance of mortality.

CBC reached out to the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care but has not received a response.

"Women should absolutely be able to decide for themselves but, to make an informed decision, they need accurate information," Gordon said.

She has reached out to different levels of government, expressing her concerns in an an open letter about the revised recommendations.

"We need to see some oversight, so that the recommendations reflect current reality," she said.

Roughly 10 per cent of women who are screened are called back for a follow-up exam, she said, but doctors can explain at the time that it doesn't mean the patient necessarily has cancer.

"Some women say, 'I would be so upset and worried, maybe I'd prefer not to get screened' but for women to make that decision, they have to know what the upside [of early detection] is," she said.