New book sheds light on WWII-era anti-conscription mutiny in Terrace, B.C.

A new book hopes to shed light on a forgotten chapter of Canada's wartime past.

The Terrace Mutiny tells the story of an anti-conscription uprising in the northwestern B.C. town that saw thousands of Canadian soldiers disobey their superior officers and even take up arms in a revolt against the government's decision to send them to war.

Kelsey Wiebe, curator of the Heritage Park Museum, calls it "the longest and most significant" land-based mutiny in Canadian history.

But despite its significance, the six-day revolt from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 1944, has stayed largely unknown to the public due to government censorship of the event at the time.

"We hear from all kinds of people who grew up in Terrace and are maybe old-timers in Terrace who say that they had never heard of the Terrace mutiny," Wiebe told CBC Radio's Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

The book was a collaborative effort funded by a $33,000 grant from the Department of Canadian Heritage, which allowed various museum staff members to update an unpublished manuscript written by a student in the 1980s.

Museum staff also created a website and teaching materials.

Home defence soldiers

The soldiers who revolted were part of the home defence force, according to the book's website. They had signed up to patrol and protect Canada's national borders from foreign invaders.

Around 6,000 of them were stationed in the tiny town of Terrace, which had a population of between 400 to 600 people before the war.

"They'd been promised they didn't have to serve overseas," said Wiebe.

But all that changed when Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King reneged on his promise of "no conscription," and held a plebiscite in April of 1942.

King got his way, and from that point on the threat of being sent overseas against their will loomed over home defence soldiers across the country.

The Terrace Mutiny

Two years later, on Nov. 23, 1944, King announced that 16,000 home defence men would be sent overseas.

The news did not sit well with the home defence soldiers, many of whom were already disgruntled by the wet and cold weather, isolation, poor food and inadequate shelter that came with their posting.

Demonstrations popped up across B.C. in Vernon, Nanaimo, Prince George and Terrace.

In Terrace, most of the senior officers were in Vancouver at a military conference, emboldening the soldiers stationed there.

For the next six days, around 1,500 soldiers paraded through the streets of Terrace, disobeying their superiors and waving banners with slogans reading "Down With Conscription." They refused orders and were generally rowdy.

A group of soldiers in Terrace broke into the weapons caches, taking guns and ammunition. Apart from a few fist fights, no major violence took place.

By Nov. 30, most of those who mutineed were transported out of Terrace.

Since the book was published, Wiebe says several people have reached out to the museum and provided photos and additional information about the event.