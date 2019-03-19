Skip to Main Content
B.C. Teachers' Federation elects new president
New

B.C. Teachers' Federation elects new president

Teri Mooring, a long-time official of the union and grade school teacher, is taking over from current president Glen Hansman.

Teri Mooring will take the place of Glen Hansman at end of June

The Canadian Press ·
Teri Mooring poses in this undated handout photo. Mooring, a Quesnel, B.C., elementary school teacher, has been voted as the next president of the BC Teachers' Federation. (B.C. Teachers' Federation/The Canadian Press)

The next president of the BC Teachers' Federation is an elementary school educator from Quesnel.

Teri Mooring was elected Tuesday on the final day of the union's annual general meeting in Victoria.

Mooring has been a vice-president of the 43,000-member union for the last six years and is also one of its lead negotiators during contract talks with the province.

Before joining the provincial executive, Mooring served for five years as president of the Quesnel District Teachers' Association and also spent 20 years as a Grade 6-7 teacher.

She says she hopes to raise awareness about inequities facing schools in small, rural, and remote communities, and wants to ensure the same opportunities are available for children and teachers in small towns that exist in large urban areas.

Mooring takes over from Glen Hansman on June 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us