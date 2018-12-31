New allegations levelled against B.C. promoter

New allegations have been directed at a B.C. promotions company, which was previously accused of owing thousands of dollars to children's entertainers Sharon and Bram.

Earlier this month, CBC news reported that Travis Pangburn and his company, Pangburn Philosophy, owe performers Sharon and Bram an estimated $15,000 from a recent tour.

Pangburn's once high-profile promotions company collapsed in November. On Nov. 13, Pangburn posted on Twitter, "effective immediately, the Pangburn Philosophy Corporation will be folding."

In September, Sharon and Bram embarked on their final tour of the country, playing seven successful gigs across Ontario before moving on to B.C. in October. Pangburn promoted and organized the B.C. shows.

"Audiences never failed us. The promoter, that's another story," said Sharon Hampson.

Now, Pangburn, who is based in Kaslo, B.C., is being accused of leaving a trail of bills in the Castlegar area following the Kootenay Country Music Festival in July.

The festival, promoted by Pangburn, ran over three days and featured performers such as Emerson Drive and Brett Kissell.

Businessman Harold Chernoff says he's owed about $20,000 for supplying everything from tents to portable toilets, through his company Trowelex.

Sharon (Hampson) and Bram (Morrison) have been touring the country on their final tour. (CBC)

"We gave them a good deal, basically half price to try and get the festival off the ground," says Chernoff.

"It's just a shame, we put a lot of effort into it."



Chernoff said his calls to Pangburn and his company have not been returned. He said many people around town are owed money from the summer festival and can't reach Pangburn.

Former mayor Lawrence Chernoff says city staff did a lot of work to help bring the country music festival to town.



"We really wanted to bring a festival to the community and put Castelgar on the map," said Chernoff.

"It's the small business people in the community that support the community. Then they get stung."



Not everyone who contributed to the festival was left holding the bag. Some were paid in full.

Pangburn did not return CBC's phone requests for an interview.

A note on the Kootenay Country Music's Festival's Facebook post states: "Due to some recent drastic changes to our parent company, we will not be in operation to produce a festival for 2019. In the meantime, we will be working on plans to come back for 2020 to bring more great music to the Kootenays."

Pangburn was also involved in organizing a series of high-profile debates between intellectuals and philosophers in several cities around the world. But he cancelled an event in New Zealand last summer and then another in New York in mid-November.

In the meantime, some Castlegar bills weren't being paid.