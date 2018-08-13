New album by folk artist highlights environmental issues facing coastal B.C.

For years, folk music has been a way for artists to give activism a creative edge.

Vancouver folk singer and activist Luke Wallace's new live record, Us, uses the power of collective singing to highlight the resiliency of eight communities Wallace says are standing up for their environment.

Us's eight songs are set in places like Terrace, Digby Island and Salt Spring Island. The voices of people in those areas are featured in Wallace's songs.

"[I] kept going to all these communities and found that they were facing similar environmental or social justice struggles," Wallace told North by Northwest guest host Grant Lawrence.

'I don’t think I’m protesting. People will say, ‘you protest the Sight C dam.’ But really what I’m doing is standing up for farmland in the Peace River Valley.' ( Alex Harris)

These communities are dealing with hot topic issues like the Site C dam, tanker expansion in the Salish Sea, clearcut logging in forests and the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

"I wanted to make a record that incorporated their voices and also told a sort of unified story about all these regions in British Columbia and what they're going through," said Wallace.

The songs were recorded in various settings like coffee shops, halls and trails.

While three years of touring in B.C. helped inspire Wallace to create Us, he says the album was also born out of concern.

"I think it was me learning about the state of the planet and looking at climate change and global warming and being overwhelmed for a little while."

The album's song, Little Rivers Matter Too, was inspired by the first time Wallace saw the Skeena River, which runs by the City of Terrace.

Luke Wallace performing at the 40th Annual Vancouver Folk Music Festival in 2017. ( Alex Harris)

Four B.C. First Nations from the Skeena watershed in northwestern B.C. have declared their opposition to the proposed Petronas LNG development project. Their fear? Extreme damage to salmon habitat.

Wallace hopes that the album will inspire people to become active participants, rather than spectators. He is hoping people will work with government, industry and Indigenous peoples to come up with solutions to environmental issues facing coastal B.C.

"I don't think I'm protesting," Wallace said. "People will say, 'you protest the Site C dam.' But really what I'm doing is standing up for farmland in the Peace River Valley."

Listen to the full story and some of the songs from 'Us' here:

With files from North by Northwest