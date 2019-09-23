A 50-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a stranger multiple times in Nelson, B.C., on Thursday.

The attack happened during the evening rush hour at the downtown intersection of Baker and Stanley streets. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was stabbed several times shortly after 5:20 p.m. PT.

Nelson police officers arrived to find members of the public restraining the alleged attacker. Sgt. Brian Weber said one intervening bystander, a local business owner, likely saved the victim's life.

Investigators don't believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. They said the suspect had only been in Nelson for three days before the attack.

Officers said the woman allegedly tried to accost someone at a nearby Safeway shortly before the stabbing. She has now been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

"Police will be conducting extensive follow-up and would like to thank the public and acknowledge their bravery in assisting the victim," Sgt. Nate Holt said in an earlier statement.

Sgt. Nate Holt said the suspect remains in police custody after the stabbing. (Bob Keating/CBC)

The injuries to the victim's body and arm were "significant," according to police, but she is in stable condition in hospital in Kelowna. A bystander was hurt as well, but his injuries are minor. The suspect was treated for minor self-inflicted injuries in hospital and has since been released into police custody.

The alleged attacker is expected to appear in court this week.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Nelson police.