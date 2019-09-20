Woman stabbed at least 5 times in apparent random attack in Nelson, B.C.

A 50-year-old woman is under arrest after she allegedly stabbed a stranger multiple times in Nelson, B.C., on Thursday evening.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was stabbed at least five times in the attack at the southeast corner of Baker and Stanley streets, according to the Nelson Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 5:20 p.m., a group of citizens was restraining the suspect.

Investigators don't believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

"Police will be conducting extensive follow-up and would like to thank the public and acknowledge their bravery in assisting the victim," Sgt. Nate Holt said in a press release.

The injuries to the victim's body and arm were "significant," according to police, but she is in stable condition. A bystander was hurt as well, but his injuries are minor, and the suspect was treated for minor self-inflicted injuries.

Police were assisted at the scene by firefighters, paramedics and physician Dr. Nic Sparrow, who volunteers with local emergency services on high priority 911 calls.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Nelson police.