New policies in B.C. Interior town hurting food truck operators

Policies introduced this year barring food trucks from operating on city-owned land in downtown Nelson, B.C., and at the local farmers market are of great concern to the owner of a food truck in the southern Interior city.

Food trucks and the serving of hot food are not allowed at the farmers market due to COVID-19 concerns.

They're also not allowed to operate on city-owned land, particularly in the downtown core, because officials worry food trucks create too much competition for already struggling brick-and-mortar restaurants.

"We want to support our bricks-and-mortar business," Mayor John Dooley told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

"They're here seven days a week, 365 days a year and are permanent taxpayers and have a number of employees that they support."

But Talhia French, who owns a food truck called Simply Siam, said this creates problems for her business, and in effect, her family.

She is an education assistant, and because she doesn't work during the summer, she doesn't get paid. She started the seasonal food truck to make ends meet during the summer.

They've set up at the farmer's market for seven years, and without the options to sell at the market and in the heart of downtown, this could essentially shut down their whole season.

"When we found out about COVID, we contacted the city to find out if we can get our old space back, and they told us no, there's going to be no food trucks allowed in the City of Nelson until 2021. We're pretty disappointed and shocked."

She wrote a letter to city staff explaining her concerns, and when she hadn't heard back after a month, she contacted them again.

She was asked to resubmit her letter to city council, and three weeks after sending the second letter, she still hadn't received a response.

"I finally sent another email to them to ask if they got my letter and they just said it's been a challenging time, we've had to make challenging decisions," French said.

Dooley said this is true — the pandemic has been hard on city council and staff and he apologizes for any miscommunication.

Even so, French worries that without being able to sell at the market, which is now run by the city, and without having access to the downtown core of a town that attracts tourists from all over the province, her season could be lost.

Dooley said that although food truck operators aren't allowed on city property, they are allowed to find private space downtown to sell from.

Simply Siam is selling its food on Granite Road, outside the downtown core, but about five kilometres away.