City of Nelson concerned local non-profit unable to keep farmers market afloat, takes control

The City of Nelson has taken control of the local farmers market out of concern that the non-profit that has been running it for the past 17 years won't be able to keep it going.

Earlier this year, the West Kootenay EcoSociety asked the City of Nelson for $30,000 in funding to ensure their farmers market could continue. Concerns around COVID-19 and physical distancing have meant attendance at the market this year was down, both from customers and vendors, and the society estimated revenue to be 12 per cent of what it typically would be.

"We didn't ask them to run the farmers market for us," EcoSociety executive director Montana Burgess told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

The society had already spent $20,000 on adapting to new safety protocols for farmers markets and was prepared to run it through the summer.

Farmers markets across B.C. have had to put in new safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press)

It had also requested funding from the Regional District of Central Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust, and Burgess said they had received support from both. The City of Nelson, however, was not on board.

Additionally, Burgess said, the West Kootenay EcoSociety was not part of the decision — all conversations around the market's future were held in camera.

"It feels like they took something away from a local business running a program without even asking," Burgess said.

Mayor John Dooley said the decision to take over the market was made because it was more cost-effective for the city to run the program than to grant funding to the society. The city, also facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19, has been unable to provide additional funding for any community groups.

"The EcoSociety asked us for an extensive increase in funding to run the farmers market with absolutely no guarantee at the end of the day to be able to deliver," Dooley said.

"The market is about supporting local producers and getting produce to the people of Nelson and the surrounding area and we couldn't take the chance that that wasn't going to happen."

The market will now be run by staff at the Nelson and District Youth Centre , which has been closed since March because of the pandemic. Staff at the centre have experience with other city projects such as the parkade and campsite.

Dooley said a committee, including vendors, will be set up for the city to figure out the needs of vendors and customers, including market times and days.

Burgess is concerned about how the market will run without the expertise of the society.

"We do have the experience to do it," she said. "If I was a local government wanting to make sure farmers markets ran, the first thing I would do is go, 'Who are my partners in the community who have expertise? Let's work with them.'"

While it's unclear who will run the market in future years, Burgess is hopeful that the EcoSociety will have the opportunity to return to the helm.

"This is part of our legacy. It's part of our identity. It's part of our service to the community," she said.