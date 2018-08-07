Nelson driving school goes green with electric vehicle

When Glen Foy went hunting for a vehicle for his new driving school in Nelson, B.C., he knew he wanted something a little different.

After lots of research, he finally settled on a fully electric BMW i3. With his new purchase, Foy's driving school, IXL Driver Training, became what he believes is Canada's first driving school to offer a vehicle with zero tailpipe emissions.

"I just wanted to make a difference," said Foy.

Private and commercial vehicles are responsible for 39 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C., according to government statistics from 2015. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Cleaning up his carbon footprint

The transportation sector — including private and commercial vehicles — was responsible for 39 per cent of B.C.'s greenhouse gas emissions in 2015, according to the provincial government.

And Foy knew his new school was going to require him to be on the road — a lot.

"Spending up to ten or 12 hours in the car every day, a lot of my time is spent idling, teaching parking skills and that's a lot of unrequired pollution," said Foy.

"I can teach all day long ... with no emissions."

Foy said his students also get a kick out of driving the vehicle, especially when it comes to how quiet it is.

With files from Bob Keating.