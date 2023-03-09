Drag storytime cancelled in Nelson after online threats, library says

The Nelson Public Library says it has cancelled its drag storytime event after staff and storytellers were threatened and intimidated online.

The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 11.

Chief Librarian Tracey Therrien says drag storytimes are family-friendly events that model inclusiveness, kindness and acceptance, while promoting a love of reading.

"We recognize the rights of individuals to protest," Therrien wrote in a press release.

"When protests turn to threats and intimidation tactics aimed toward the staff and storytellers, the safety of library patrons, public and the staff take precedence."

This isn't the first time an event like this has been cancelled in B.C. In June of last year, organizers of a family-friendly drag show at a Victoria café cancelled the event after the café owner said staff were inundated with homophobic and transphobic phone calls.

The cancellations have come amid a rise in attacks on the LGBTQ community. In the U.S., 120 drag events were targeted by threats in 2022, according to GLAAD — the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, the world's largest LGBTQ advocacy group.

The library did not say whether they've reported the threats to police.

CBC News reached out to Nelson Police, who have not responded by deadline.

Supporting marginalized people

The Nelson Public Library says it supports many at-risk and vulnerable people, and does not wish to put anyone in a risky or triggering situation due to "threatening protests."

Each year, the library hosts more than 300 programs and events, including inclusion-based speakers and programs like their Indigenous learning circle and the Black youth writing mentorship program.

"We believe access to information is a fundamental right and strive to make our library space and services welcoming for everyone," said Therrien.

Some opponents to drag readings say they are dangerous.

Detractors, including Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, have fanned fears that cross-dressing storytellers could "indoctrinate or sexualize" children, and that has caught on with some groups in Canada.

Birkley Valks is one of two people who were set to perform in Saturday's storytelling. He says he's disappointed the event is cancelled, but understands why.

"[The library] said they would postpone until they can make it work, and I respect that," said Valks.

He adds that as a father, he believes this is a positive event for the community.

"I strongly stand behind what I value and I have to make sure I am advocating for that," Valks said.

Helping dispel unfounded fears

Queer advocacy groups say drag storytimes are a simple, positive way to teach acceptance.

Helen Kennedy, executive director Egale Canada, an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, says drag king and queen storytimes help dispel unfounded fears, with the help of a bit of theatre, flash and flamboyance.

The Nelson Public Library says their event was meant to model inclusiveness, and the Children's Librarian picks the stories to be told.

"They are voluntary events for people who may identify as LGBTQ2IA+, people in same-sex caregiver(s) families, their allies, and interested members of the public," wrote Therrien.