Village mayor resigns in protest after councillors in alleged conflict block plan to upgrade water supply

The mayor of Belcarra, B.C., resigned Tuesday after fellow councillors with alleged conflicts of interest blocked a last-ditch plan to improve the village's water supply for firefighting.

Neil Belenkie said he left office in protest after two council members refused to recuse themselves from a vote last month to approve the sale of municipal land to raise money for a new water supply system in the Metro Vancouver village.

Belenkie claimed Coun. Carolina Clark and Coun. Bruce Drake had direct conflicts because they each own property near the vacant plots that would have gone up for sale.

He said, as mayor, there was nothing he could do to stop them from voting against the plan.

"I've done everything I could do. If I had any any option left to be able to improve the water system, I would. But I've nothing left," Belenkie told CBC News on Tuesday.

"I have no more power as a citizen than I do as a mayor to enforce conflict of interest."

Belcarra, northwest of Port Moody, draws crowds during the summer for its regional parks and access to the inlet of Indian Arm. (Village of Belcarra)

Councillors admitted they were in conflict: Belenkie

An elected committee tasked with examining the village's water supply issue recommended selling 31 parcels of municipal land as the best way to raise money for the water upgrades, as the village has more than $3 million of debt and could not borrow the capital.

Belenkie said the councillors had previously admitted they were in a conflict on the issue, but did not step aside when a critical bylaw amendment came to a vote on Sept. 28.

"[Clark's] husband actually wrote a letter to council saying that their life savings were invested in this property and the view was an essential component of the property's value. And yet, this councillor felt that it was OK not to be in conflict," he said.

"This [selling of village land] was the way to do it. And these councillors ... eliminated the ability to solve these problems."

Wilder also voted against the amendment, so the village cannot move forward with the sales.

It is up to councillors to recuse themselves in a conflict of interest situation. Any conflict of interest case against a councillor would have to be approved by a two-thirds vote of council or handled in court, if an application is made by at least 10 members of the public.

Belenkie said such a public application is unlikely in a village of less than 650 people. The tiny village does not have a legal team, either.

"Residents aren't comfortable putting a target on their back from other residents or from the councillors who remain in power, through whatever investigation would be launched as a result of a public petition," he said. "It's a horrible process."

Belenkie, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter, said the water supply system needs desperate upgrades as the current infrastructure wouldn't be enough if a major wildfire broke out in the heavily forested village.

CBC News has contacted Clark and Drake for comment. Belenkie said he has contacted the province requesting an investigation.