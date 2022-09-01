Man killed in fight between Surrey neighbours: police

Investigators have identified a man they say was killed when a fight between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., escalated on Wednesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Manbir (Mani) Amar died after he was assaulted in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue around 1:50 p.m. PT.

RCMP had been called to the area, in the Newton neighbourhood, for reports of a fight between two men. A statement Thursday said officers found Amar injured and he later died.

"This was an isolated incident between two neighbours," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in the statement.

"Tragically, this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken."

Mounties found a suspect on scene and arrested him, the statement said.

The suspect was not publicly identified, but IHIT identified Amar "in hopes of advancing the investigation."

RCMP are asking anyone who has information on the incident who hasn't already spoken to police to contact IHIT.