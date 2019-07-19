Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood: Vancouver Round of 16

After two weeks and more than 200,000 votes, we've reached the Round of 64 in CBC Vancouver's search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood.

Over the next four days, we'll have voting take 64 municipalities down to 32 in our four quadrants — Vancouver, South of the Fraser, Burnaby/New Westminster/Richmond, and northern municipalities — as we get a better sense of which neighbourhoods in the region are the ones people believe are truly special.

There's no one set thing that all the remaining neighbourhoods have in common — though in Vancouver's case, 15 of the 16 remaining neighbourhoods are north of King Edward Avenue. And with the exception of Olympic Village and Yaletown, all are neighbourhoods with more than 40 years of residential history.

"It's time. You need the patina of history and relationships that make for great neighbourhoods," said Andy Yan, director of SFU's City Program.

Of course, whether the oldest neighbourhoods continue in the competition is up to you.

Monday, July 27 will see voting in the second round of the Vancouver quadrant, as we go from 16 to 8 neighbourhoods. Polls are open until midnight.

West side votes

East side votes

