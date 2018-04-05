Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood: South of the Fraser Round of 16

Is the best Delta neighbourhood outside North Delta in Ladner or Tsawwassen? If you had to spend a day at a beach near the border, would it be White Rock or Boundary Bay?

And when it comes to the best creek in Surrey, is it Bear or Morgan?

This week in the Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood, we'll be taking our 64 remaining municipalities down to 32 in a series of one-on-one votes, as we get a better sense of which neighbourhoods in the region are the ones people believe are truly special.

Tuesday, July 28 will see voting in the second round of the South of the Fraser quadrant, as we go from 16 to eight neighbourhoods (Vancouver's voting was Monday, Burnaby, New Westminster and Richmond vote Wednesday, and other municipalities vote Thursday).

Polls are open until midnight.

(CBC Graphics)

West side votes

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)

(CBC Graphics)