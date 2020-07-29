Search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood: Northern Region, round of 16

In the neighbourhood battles between quiet, rural communities and dense, SkyTrain-adjacent centres, the verdict is clear: quiet wins.

In the search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood, smaller municipalities like Lions Bay, Anmore and Belcarra have been victorious in Tri-Cities and North Shore sections of the bracket, while places like Coquitlam City Centre and Moody Centre have gone down to defeat.

It doesn't surprise Anmore Mayor John McEwen, who says the large properties and easy access to hiking trails provide a high quality of life to Anmore's 2,000 residents.

"I think it's our rural setting. We are far away, yet so close to all the amenities that a city has to offer," he said.

Of course, many of these communities have tension caused by their role as tourist attractions on weekends — Anmore and Belcarra have been slammed with cars going through on their way to regional parks on many days this month.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword," said McEwen.

"While it does cause some challenges on the weekend with everybody throughout the Lower Mainland wanting to be here, and come and see us, we're so fortunate to have this in our backyard."

Anmore has defeated two Coquitlam neighbourhoods already in Cariboo and Maillardville, but can it defeat a third in Austin Heights?

This week in the search for Metro Vancouver's best neighbourhood, we are taking our 64 remaining municipalities down to 32 in a series of one-on-one votes, as we get a better sense of which neighbourhoods in the region are the ones people believe are truly special.

Thursday, July 30, will see voting in the third round of the northern quadrant, as we go from 16 to eight neighbourhoods. (Vancouver's voting was Monday, south of the Fraser's vote was Tuesday, and New Westminster, Burnaby and Richmond voted Wednesday.)

Polls are open until midnight.

