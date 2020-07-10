Neighbour who helped fight fatal fire on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside felt 'so helpless' in face of tragedy

Firefighters are praising residents of a Downtown Eastside building for their work in helping to extinguish an apartment fire that killed one person on Thursday evening.

But the man who led the effort says he felt helpless when he couldn't do more to save his neighbour.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze at 133 West Pender St. at around 7:05 p.m., according to Asst. Chief Trevor Connelly.

Firefighters climbed the stairs to the eighth floor, where they discovered thick smoke and one apartment fully engulfed in flames.

"Luckily, we had some pretty smart and brave residents of the building who grabbed one of the building's fire hoses and was able to get a bit of water on the fire, which greatly helped us out," Connelly said.

"That was amazing that those people did that — very brave."

Vancouver firefighters responded to a fatal fire at 133 West Pender St. on Thursday evening. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

With that quick thinking, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but sadly it was too late to save a woman in her 50s who was found dead inside the apartment.

"It's a very, very sad, unfortunate result," Connelly said.

'The heart's just pounding'

Kevin Jennex told CBC he was just lying down for a nap when he heard the fire alarm go off. Assuming it was yet another false alarm, he stepped outside onto his balcony rather than heading downstairs.

Jennex saw thick smoke billowing from one of the apartments down the hall and realized this was for real.

"When these alarms go off, they go off so often, no one pays attention to it," he said. "So you go knock on all the doors on your floor, kick 'em, let 'em know it's the real thing."

Firefighters and police are investigating the cause of the fire at 133 West Pender St. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

Jennex said he found a fire hose and struggled for a while to figure out how to get it working, and then he and another resident walked straight toward the burning apartment.

"We don't know what to do, right? The heart's just pounding," he said.

Jennex felt the door — it was hot to the touch.

"I open it up, everything's black," he said. "I tried to go low, spraying the hose, but it's just billowing out. You can't breathe after a few minutes."

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the eighth floor of the Pendera Building. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

There were no flames in the room, just thick, choking smoke.

"I'm yelling, trying to see if anyone's in there, but you can't go in. You want to, but you can't go in," Jennex said.

"The more you spray the hose, the more smoke comes out. You keep backing up, but you feel so helpless. You want to do something — you're like a chicken with your head off."

Finally, the smoke was too much for Jennex and he had to escape the building.

'You gotta do something'

He said he couldn't explain why he responded to the fire the way he did.

"You're on the spot, right? You gotta do something, and you don't always know what the right thing is to do," Jennex said.

The Pendera Building where the fire took place is operated by the Vancouver Native Housing Society and provides affordable housing.

Investigators from the fire department were on scene Thursday night alongside members of the Vancouver Police Department, trying to determine what caused the fire.