Investigators have identified a man they say was killed when a fight between neighbours in Surrey, B.C., escalated on Wednesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Manbir (Mani) Amar died after he was assaulted in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue around 1:50 p.m. PT.

Family has also confirmed with CBC that the victim is the award-winning filmmaker.

RCMP had been called to the area, in the Newton neighbourhood, for reports of a fight between two men. A statement Thursday said officers found Amar injured, and he later died.

"This was an isolated incident between two neighbours," IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti wrote in the statement.

"Tragically, this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken."

Mounties found a suspect on scene and arrested him, the statement said.

The suspect was not publicly identified, but IHIT identified Amar "in hopes of advancing the investigation."

RCMP are asking anyone who has information on the incident who hasn't already spoken to police to contact IHIT.

'He left a legacy'

For years, Amar put the spotlight on gang violence with his advocacy and filmmaking.

Karen Reid Sidhu with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society said Amar worked with her organization and provided valuable insights into the minds of young people feeling the lure of gang life.

"He had had enough about all the shootings that were going on, and the youth involved in gangs," Sidhu said.

"He had such a passion to help kids try and stay off the path of gang activity. And now he's no longer with us."

He saw the value in mentorship from other youths, Sidhu said, recognizing adult voices may not have as much of an impact.

He understood the need to reach young men early — before they become entrenched in the gang lifestyle.

Sidhu said Amar was especially saddened to see young South Asian men getting into gang life.

"He was adamant about saying, this is not what represents the South Asian community, but it is unfortunately something that's happening right now," she said. "He was very passionate about that."

IMDB credits Amar with three films: a short, a documentary, and a feature film titled Footsteps Into Gangland, described as an "adaptation of true events that have shattered the South Asian community of Vancouver."

"He left a legacy," Sidhu said.