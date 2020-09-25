97 neglected dogs, horses, cats removed from B.C. woman who had other animals seized in 2016

Forty-three puppies, 24 adult dogs, 27 horses and three cats were seized from a property in Princeton, B.C., by SPCA animal protection officers on Wednesday, following a complaint received last month.

The animals lived in unsanitary conditions with poor ventilation and exposure to sharp objects. Some had no access to drinking water and are underweight, according to the animal cruelty watchdog.

"This was clearly a situation where these animals were being bred for profit," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for B.C. SPCA.

The woman running the animal mill moved between multiple properties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the years, according to the SPCA. Officials removed a number of animals from her premises in 2016, but she later went underground before resurfacing in the Interior.

Due to her lack of care, a litter of puppies may have suffered distemper and two horses may be euthanized because of injuries.

"It's absolutely irresponsible for this individual to have this number of horses in her care," said Moriarty.

The rescued dogs and cats are currently at SPCA facilities in Kelowna and Penticton, and some of them are waiting to be transferred to Lower Mainland shelters. The horses are being taken care of at an SPCA ranch in Armstrong, B.C.

Moriarty said breeds of the rescued dogs and puppies include Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, corgies, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkshire terriers, Maltese, poodles and Australian cattle dogs, but none of them are yet available for adoption.

The SPCA asks the public for donations to cover medical costs for these animals.