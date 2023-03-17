As Nanaimo confronts increasing crime, man arrested for allegedly wielding needle attached to toy arrow

Police say they have arrested a man in Nanaimo, B.C., who was allegedly threatening people with a toy bow and arrow that had a syringe with a needle attached to the arrow's tip.

Mounties say they were called to the parking lot of the Port Place Mall in the Vancouver Island city on Monday after the man was reportedly threatening people with a stick and the toy bow and arrow.

Police say the arrow "appeared to have'' a hypodermic needle attached to the end, and the man was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and struggle with officers.

RCMP say the 32-year-old man now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Mounties say the man will remain in custody until he's due back in court on March 28.

Increased crime

Nanaimo is facing a public safety crisis that is beyond the city's capacity to control or repair, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in a statement issued Tuesday.

More than 100 people joined a rally in Nanaimo Thursday to express their frustration with escalating crime in the city.

On Sunday, local business owner Clint Smith was shot while trying to retrieve his stolen tools from a makeshift encampment. The 49-year-old remains in hospital.

Krog says he is calling on the provincial and federal governments to help the city "fix the underlying issues that have led to the problems" the city is dealing with.

"When government is no longer able to protect people and their property, we are in a dangerous place," he said.

Collen Middleton, interim chair of the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association (NAPSA), echoes Krog's calls.

"There isn't any help coming from anyone other than the community."