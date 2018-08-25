Need more free things to do? Tiny parks catch on in Vancouver
'We wanted to make a public space that's visible to a really diverse group of neighbours'
East Vancouver has a new park. And it's tiny.
Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House, a registered charity neighbourhood hub that offers events, childcare and community programs, has converted two parking stalls in front of its building into a mini park, or parklet.
The new gathering space on the corner of East Broadway and Prince Albert Street includes an enclosed patio with seating and a garden.
Jenny Van Enkevort, communications coordinator for the neighbourhood house, told CBC's Margaret Gallagher she hopes the tiny park will serve as an invitation for people to visit and use the neighbourhood house.
The parklet is meant to be viewed as an accessible front porch for the whole neighbourhood.
"We wanted to make a public space that's visible to a really diverse group of neighbours that live near us," Van Enkevort told the CBC.
This is the first parklet sponsored by a non-profit organization, according to Van Enkevort.
Parklets first started popping up in Vancouver a few years ago, but have always been sponsored by businesses and organizations, with the city's approval.
This new parklet was a collaboration between neighbourhood house, Viva Vancouver and the Projects and Places Society, among others.
Volunteers built most of the parklet over the course of a weekend, Van Enkevort said.
Other parklets can be seen in front of businesses on streets like Main or Commercial Drive. They often look like an extension of a business, but are actually open to anyone to use.
It's a good place for a quick rest, especially for seniors, said Van Enkevort.
Abeer Yusef, a volunteer at the Mountain Please neighbourhood house, immigrated from Malaysia to Canada five years ago.
"Coming to the neighbourhood house and seeing a diversity of languages … people from different cultural and class backgrounds … it really warms my heart because this is the kind of place I want to say I belong to," Yusef said.
The new parklet has accessible seating for seniors and people with mobility devices, and a community chalkboard for children to draw on.
The parklet will also function as an art share space for queer and trans youth.
Listen to the full story:
With files from The Early Edition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.