Nearly 3 decades after rioters rolled giant peach into Okanagan Lake, owners seek closure
'We're all about creating memories and having fun,' says owner of Penticton, B.C.'s peach-shaped shop
It was the summer of 1991 and hip hop artist MC Hammer just wrapped a concert in Penticton, B.C. during the city's Peachfest celebrations.
Tensions boiled over, and young rioters ran rampant through the city. A handful set their sights on the city's iconic waterfront peach-shaped ice cream stand, rolling the landmark into Okanagan Lake.
The Penticton Peach was replaced the following year and ownership has since changed hands. Now, Diana Sterling, owner of the Peach Ice Cream Shop, is looking for a little closure — and to have a little fun.
"Twenty-seven years later, I think it's [the peach] finally ready to come to terms with what happened that night," Sterling said.
Ahead of this year's Peachfest, Sterling posted a photo online of the infamous 1991 event, which includes the young men involved in rolling the giant fruit into the water.
She'd love to know what became of them.
"We're all about creating memories and having fun," she said.
"There's a guy in the middle that has a six-pack, we're wondering now 27 years later, does he still have a six-pack?"
So far, the post has been shared over 300 times. "Kids are tagging their parents wondering if they're in that photo."
With files from Daybreak South
