NDP to introduce new bill to decriminalize drug use as overdose deaths soar

The federal New Democratic Party hopes to push the government to take stronger action on the opioid crisis with a new private member's bill decriminalizing the possession of drugs for personal use.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is putting his weight behind the bill, tabled by his NDP colleague Gord Johns, decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Singh says changing the law will make it easier to help people with substance use disorders, treating them as people with a health problem rather than as criminals. He says 20,000 Canadians have died of an overdose over the last five years.

A private member's bill, especially when put forward by an opposition MP, has a lower chance of surviving the legislative steps to become law. NDP MP Don Davies introduced a similar bill last year which fizzled out.

But the party hopes this legislation will be debated and possibly even put to a vote, after Johns came in fourth in a random draw to determine the order of precedence for private member's bills in this Parliament.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created his new cabinet last fall, he established a new mental health and addictions minister, Carolyn Bennett, and tasked her with forming policies to tackle a spike in opioid addiction.