NDP nominate Chief Bob Chamberlin as Nanaimo-Ladysmith candidate

The federal NDP have nominated former Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs Bob Chamberlin as its candidate for the upcoming Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection.

The B.C. riding was formerly held by New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson. She resigned in January to run in a provincial byelection in the riding of Nanaimo, a vote she won.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the NDP and to fight alongside [NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh] for people who keep getting squeezed, while the richest people and richest corporations come out ahead," Chamberlin said in a written release.

Chamberlin, who is Kwakwaka'wakw, is the long-serving chief councillor of Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation based on Gilford Island in the Broughton Archipelago off northeastern Vancouver Island.

He is also serving his third, three-year term as vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Chief Bob Chamberlin, elected chief councillor of the Kwikwasut'inuxw Haxwa'mis First Nation, at a fish farm announcement in December. He has been officially selected as the NDP's candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Fourth federal byelection of 2019

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith vote, scheduled May 6, will be the fourth federal byelection of the year, after three were decided in February.

In the Feb. 25 byelection, voters preserved the Conservatives' long string of wins in Ontario's York-Simcoe electing Scot Davidson. The Liberals, with candidate Rachel Bendayan, regained Montreal's Outremont riding, held by former NDP leader Tom Mulcair before he resigned as an MP last August.

Current NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh earned a seat in the House of Commons with a win in Burnaby South, vacated last September by former New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart, now Vancouver's mayor.

Singh said he is thrilled to have Chamberlin onboard.

"Bob is a tireless worker with an unparalleled dedication and determination to stand up for the common good, protect our environment, and make life easier and more affordable for those who have been left behind by decades of Liberal and Conservatives governments," Singh said in a written release.

The Conservative Party of Canada selected its candidate, 32-year-old financial manager John Hirst, last November.

Jennifer Clarke, who lost the nomination to Hirst, was named in January to represent the new People's Party of Canada, led by Quebec MP Maxime Bernier.