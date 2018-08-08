NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will run in Burnaby South byelection

Skip to Main Content
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has ended speculation and announced he will run in the upcoming Burnaby South federal byelection.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces his run for the federal riding of Burnaby South as supporters and federal and provincial NDP politicians look on. (CBC)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wants to become Burnaby's newest member of Parliament.

Speculation heated up in recent days that the party leader, currently without a seat in Parliament, would run in the byelection for Burnaby South.

Singh announced Wednesday outside a film studio that he will run in the byelection. The riding was held by Kennedy Stewart, who resigned in June to run for mayor of Vancouver.

Plans to move to Burnaby

While addressing the crowd, Singh made the pitch for universal pharmacare as the completion of Tommy Douglas's vision for universal health care. He criticized the Liberals for studying the issue instead of implementing a plan right away.

"The people of Burnaby can't wait. Canadians can't wait," Singh said.

Singh also said action is needed to be taken on what he called a housing "crisis" in Canada and wealth inequality.

When asked about his commitment to the riding, the former Ontario provincial legislator said if he wins the byelection — for which a date has not yet been set — he and his wife would move to the Vancouver suburb.

"I'm all in on Burnaby," he said. "Absolutely."

