Skip to Main Content
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to make announcement in Burnaby
Coming Up

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to make announcement in Burnaby

Speculation is heating up that he will run in the upcoming Burnaby South federal byelection.

Speculation that he will run in upcoming Burnaby South byelection

CBC News ·
Jagmeet Singh is expected to announce federal bid for a seat in Burnaby 0:00

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making an announcement in Burnaby on Wednesday afternoon.

Speculation has heated up that the party leader, currently without a seat in Parliament, will run to replace Kennedy Stewart as MP for Burnaby South.

Stewart stepped down in June to run for mayor of Vancouver, forcing the byelection.

More to come.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us