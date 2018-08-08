Coming Up
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to make announcement in Burnaby
Speculation is heating up that he will run in the upcoming Burnaby South federal byelection.
Speculation that he will run in upcoming Burnaby South byelection
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making an announcement in Burnaby on Wednesday afternoon.
Speculation has heated up that the party leader, currently without a seat in Parliament, will run to replace Kennedy Stewart as MP for Burnaby South.
Stewart stepped down in June to run for mayor of Vancouver, forcing the byelection.
More to come.
